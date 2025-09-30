School Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti To Diwali, Check Full List Of Dates When Schools Are Closed

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Oct. 7)

Maharshi Valmiki, celebrated as the sage who composed the great epic Ramayana, is honoured on his birth anniversary with colourful processions, storytelling sessions and cultural gatherings. In many northern states, schools give the day off so children and families can join in remembering his legacy.

Dhanteras (Oct. 18)

Dhanteras sets the tone for the Diwali season, bringing joy and excitement to every household. People often shop for gold, silver and shiny new utensils, believing it to bring good fortune. With everyone gearing up for the grand festival of lights, schools usually stay closed.

Diwali (Oct. 20)

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Families come together to pray to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and then celebrate the evening with fireworks and sweets. As it is a festival enjoyed by all, schools stay closed.

Govardhan Puja (Oct. 22)

The day after Diwali is marked by Govardhan Puja, inspired by the story of young Lord Krishna lifting the mighty Govardhan hill to shelter villagers from a storm.

To honour this tale of protection and faith, families and communities gather for prayers and prepare a large spread of food as offering. Schools remain closed, giving children the chance to hear the story, and join in the rituals.

Bhai Dooj (Oct. 23)

Bhai Dooj is a festival that honours the special relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters offer prayers for the health and happiness of their brothers, who in turn show their love with thoughtful gifts.

Chhath Puja (Oct. 25-28)

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The occasion is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, with devotees gathering at riversides and water bodies to perform rituals.