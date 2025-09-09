Nepal Protests: Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory, IndiGo Suspends All Flights To Kathmandu

Low-cost carrier airline IndiGo also suspended all flight operations to Kathmandu. The airline on X wrote, "In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now."

"If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," it said.

The airline said that they are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates.

"We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," said IndiGo.