Business NewsNationalNepal Protests: Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory, IndiGo Suspends All Flights To Kathmandu
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal Protests: Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory, IndiGo Suspends All Flights To Kathmandu

The situation intensified with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning in the face of massive anti-government protests rocking the country.

09 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IndiGo plane (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An IndiGo plane (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued a passenger advisory, stating all flights to Kathmandu airport had been cancelled by the Nepal authorities and advised passengers to check with the specific airline that they are travelling.

In a post on X, the Delhi Airport wrote, "All departure and arrival flights to Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, have been cancelled by Nepal authorities. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to all passengers. For specific flight information, kindly contact the airline concerned."

IndiGo Suspends Flights

Low-cost carrier airline IndiGo also suspended all flight operations to Kathmandu. The airline on X wrote, "In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now."

"If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," it said.

The airline said that they are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates.

"We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," said IndiGo.

Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Nepal Protests

Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

The situation intensified with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning in the face of massive anti-government protests rocking the country. Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night but the protests did not stop.

ALSO READ

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Private Residence Set On Fire
Opinion
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Private Residence Set On Fire
Read More

India: Closely Monitoring Developments In Nepal

India said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said in a statement.

It also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

Watch

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT