Mumbai Rains: Suburban Rail Network Disrupted, Many Trains Cancelled On Western Line Due To Waterlogging
Mumbai’s local train services were severely disrupted for the third straight day as heavy rainfall and waterlogging forced multiple cancellations.
Mumbai’s lifeline— the suburban rail network—remained paralysed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Aug. 20, as relentless rain left several stretches of railway tracks submerged. Heavy waterlogging forced cancellation of multiple local train services, throwing the daily commute of thousands of passengers into disarray.
In an early morning update on X, DRM–Mumbai Central, Western Railway (WR) informed commuters, “#TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations. Due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.”
The office also circulated a list of cancelled trains.
A similar advisory was issued on the handle of the DRM–Mumbai Central Railway (CR). “IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai region. Passengers are advised to travel only if essential and exercise caution,” the post read.
The warnings came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted persistent spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Mumbai and several adjoining districts on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas, according to an NDTV report. A red alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, raising concerns of further flooding and disruption.
According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, torrential rains and subsequent flooding have already claimed six lives in the past 24 hours across the state. Civic authorities have been placed on high alert, with rescue teams and disaster response units deployed in vulnerable areas.
The IMD’s weather outlook indicates little respite for the city in the next few days.
The forecast reads:
20: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
21: Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
22: Moderate rainfall.
23: Moderate rainfall.
Mumbai is once again grappling with the familiar monsoon menace of waterlogged tracks, delayed trains and stranded passengers. However, with the IMD predicting more rainfall, commuters are being urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.