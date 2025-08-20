Mumbai Rains: Suburban Rail Network Disrupted, Many Trains Cancelled On Western Line Due To Waterlogging

The warnings came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted persistent spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Mumbai and several adjoining districts on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas, according to an NDTV report. A red alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, raising concerns of further flooding and disruption.

According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, torrential rains and subsequent flooding have already claimed six lives in the past 24 hours across the state. Civic authorities have been placed on high alert, with rescue teams and disaster response units deployed in vulnerable areas.

The IMD’s weather outlook indicates little respite for the city in the next few days.

The forecast reads:

20: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

21: Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

22: Moderate rainfall.

23: Moderate rainfall.

Mumbai is once again grappling with the familiar monsoon menace of waterlogged tracks, delayed trains and stranded passengers. However, with the IMD predicting more rainfall, commuters are being urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.