Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuation Underway

19 Aug 2025, 10:19 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai rains:&nbsp;Mithi river crosses danger mark. (Image: BMC/ X profile)</p></div>
Mumbai rains: Mithi river crosses danger mark. (Image: BMC/ X profile)
Mithi river, which forms from the discharges of the Powai and Vihar lakes in Mumbai, has crossed danger mark at Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla West, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation update on Tuesday.

Residents of Krantinagar area, a low-lying slum area on airport land, are being evacuated and shifted to the nearby shelter site at Magan Nathuram Municipal School.

As of now, 25 people have been relocated after the Mithi River crossed the danger mark, BMC shared on X.

NDRF team has been deployed on-site, as per BMC update on X.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area today.

"In this context, except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and BMC offices in the Mumbai City have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority," as per official statement.

