Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuation Underway

Mithi river, which forms from the discharges of the Powai and Vihar lakes in Mumbai, has crossed danger mark at Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla West, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation update on Tuesday.

Residents of Krantinagar area, a low-lying slum area on airport land, are being evacuated and shifted to the nearby shelter site at Magan Nathuram Municipal School.

As of now, 25 people have been relocated after the Mithi River crossed the danger mark, BMC shared on X.