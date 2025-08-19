Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuation Underway
Residents of Krantinagar area, a low-lying slum area on airport land, are being evacuated and shifted to the nearby shelter site at Magan Nathuram Municipal School.
Mithi river, which forms from the discharges of the Powai and Vihar lakes in Mumbai, has crossed danger mark at Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla West, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation update on Tuesday.
As of now, 25 people have been relocated after the Mithi River crossed the danger mark, BMC shared on X.
Krantinagar area near Bailbazar, Kurla (W), a low-lying slum area on airport land, is being evacuated after the Mithi River crossed the danger mark.
NDRF team has been deployed on-site, as per BMC update on X.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area today.
"In this context, except for essential services, all government, semi-government offices, and BMC offices in the Mumbai City have been declared closed today by the Municipal Corporation in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority," as per official statement.