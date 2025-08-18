Mumbai Rains: Metro The New Lifeline As Maximum City Battles Torrential Downpour

Amid the heavy rains in Mumbai, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corp. on Monday has confirmed that its services are running normally on full capacity.

"Whether you’re heading to work, returning from school, or meeting loved ones, we’re fully prepared to serve you with safe and reliable travel," it said on social media platform X.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 have turned into the new lifeline for Mumbaikars, following the heavy downpour in the city, it further said.