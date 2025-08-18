Mumbai Rains: Metro The New Lifeline As Maximum City Battles Torrential Downpour
Local train services in Mumbai have been hit due to the incessant rain, with trains running up to 25 minutes late.
Amid the heavy rains in Mumbai, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corp. on Monday has confirmed that its services are running normally on full capacity.
"Whether you’re heading to work, returning from school, or meeting loved ones, we’re fully prepared to serve you with safe and reliable travel," it said on social media platform X.
Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 have turned into the new lifeline for Mumbaikars, following the heavy downpour in the city, it further said.
Mumbai Local Trains Affected
While no local trains in Mumbai have been cancelled, around 150 of them on the Central Railway line have been running late, according to a report by NDTV.
Trains on the main line are currently running with a delay of 15 to 18 minutes and that on the Harbour line are presently running with delay of 22 to 24 minutes.
Notably, all trains on the Western Railway line are running normally.
Corporates Announce Work From Home
Major companies including Maersk, Northern Arc Capital and Standard Chartered Bank declared work from home and early logout for employees in Mumbai on Monday as the city battles heavy rainfall.
Maersk, the integrated logistics company, has shut its office for the day in Mumbai, requesting all employees to work from home.
Northern Arc Capital, which has an office in Inspire BKC, is operating with minimal staff. Also, Adfactors has announced work from home for its staff.