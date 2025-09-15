Business NewsNationalMumbai Rains Forecast: Orange Alert Issued Till Evening, Yellow Alert Issued For Sept.16 - Check Details
Mumbai Rains Forecast: Orange Alert Issued Till Evening, Yellow Alert Issued For Sept.16 - Check Details

This comes as Mumbai and nearby districts continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging of roads and traffic snarls.

15 Sep 2025, 02:36 PM IST i
Mumbai Rains
Orange alert warning of heavy rains was sounded for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ratnagiri districts. (PTI Photo)
The coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to experience intense showers till 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts for Sept. 15, anticipating moderate to heavy rainfall.

During the alert, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to see moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and maximum surface winds of less than 40 km per hour, the IMD noted.

This comes as Mumbai and nearby districts continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging of roads and traffic snarls. With more rainfall expected ahead, residents are likely to face more inconvenience and disruption of services this week.

Weather Update On Sept. 15: Mumbai and Nearby Districts

Overall, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai for Monday. The weather forecaster has issued a red alert for Raigad, an orange alert for Ratnagiri and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg for Sept. 15.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely on Sept. 15,” the IMD warned about Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

During this time, Raigad is expected to experience “extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.” Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are expected in Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the IMD warned.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Sept. 16

For Tuesday, the weather agency has warned that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri are likely to see thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts. Similar weather conditions will prevail in most districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning on Sept. 16. 

Light showers are expected in the southern Maharashtra districts of Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, among others, on Tuesday.

Mumbai Weather This Week

Sept. 15: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Sept. 16-17: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) at isolated places.

Sept. 18-19: Moderate rainfall

