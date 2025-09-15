Mumbai Rains Forecast: Orange Alert Issued Till Evening, Yellow Alert Issued For Sept.16 - Check Details

The coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to experience intense showers till 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts for Sept. 15, anticipating moderate to heavy rainfall.

During the alert, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to see moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and maximum surface winds of less than 40 km per hour, the IMD noted.

This comes as Mumbai and nearby districts continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging of roads and traffic snarls. With more rainfall expected ahead, residents are likely to face more inconvenience and disruption of services this week.