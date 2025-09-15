Mumbai Rains Boost Water Level In Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water To City; Surpasses 98%
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for September 15.
The water level in Mumbai’s seven major lakes has reached near full capacity following heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday morning. Two of the lakes have reached their full capacity as of 6 a.m. on Monday, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The seven major lakes supplying water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vehar. The total capacity of these lakes stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.
As of 6 a.m. on Sept. 15, the cumulative water level in these lakes stood at 98.49% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres of useful water content. This is slightly less than the 98.7% recorded on Sunday.
Both the Vehar and Tulsi lakes were 100% full, as per the BMC data. They have capacities of 27,698 and 8,046 million litres respectively. While the Vehar lake received 45 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, the Tulsi lake received 42 mm.
The Upper Vaitarna was 98.73% full. Its total capacity stands at 2,27,047 million litres. It received 9 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The water level in Modak Sagar increased slightly to 1,28,229 million litres, representing 99.46% of its capacity. It was 98.61% full on Sunday.
The water level in the Tansa Lake reached 98.24% of its full capacity, while the Middle Vaitarna was 98.86% full. The water level stood at 98.13% in the Bhatsa lake on Monday. It was a slight reduction from 98.51% on Sunday.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad till 11:15 a.m. IMD expects intense to very intense spells of rain & thunderstorms accompanied with lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange forecast for Mumbai for Monday. The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.
As per the IMD forecast, very heavy rainfall is expected over the Marathwada and Konkan region on Sept. 15.