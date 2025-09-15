Mumbai Rains Boost Water Level In Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water To City; Surpasses 98%

The water level in Mumbai’s seven major lakes has reached near full capacity following heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday morning. Two of the lakes have reached their full capacity as of 6 a.m. on Monday, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The seven major lakes supplying water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vehar. The total capacity of these lakes stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

As of 6 a.m. on Sept. 15, the cumulative water level in these lakes stood at 98.49% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres of useful water content. This is slightly less than the 98.7% recorded on Sunday.