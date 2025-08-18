Mumbai Rains Forecast: Incessant Downpour To Intensify Over Next Two Days, Says Skymet AVM

For what he referred to as one of the longest spell of rains that Mumbai has had, GP Sharma, Air Vice Marshal or AVM of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, told NDTV Profit that Mumbai will experience more intense and incessant rains over the next 48 hours.

"The rains will continue for a total of four more days... till maybe 20th or 21st, and tomorrow and day after it may intensify further," he remarked, adding that it will be evenly distributed all throughout the city.

Mumbai has already crossed the levels of its average monthly rainfall in just three days according to Sharma. Monthly, Mumbai rains average at levels of 585 mm.

"All types of travel will become difficult, road rail and even air travel", he said.

Talking about the monsoon placement of Mumbai, the financial capital received subpar levels of rain. But now, in the past three days, we have broken even, he added.

"Countrywise, situation of rainfall is good, it has gotten better", he said, adding that the only region that has not received ample rainfall is the north-east, but since it rains there frequently, the state can absorb the shortfall.

IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai City, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for 48 hours.

More than 150 trains are running late, due to heavy rains in Mumbai, as per NDTV report.

"Trains on the main line are currently running with a delay of 15 to 18 minutes. While, trains on the Harbour Line are currently running with a delay of 22 to 24 minutes," it added.