Mumbai Monorail Train Stranded Between Stations Due To Power Failure; Rescue Underway | WATCH

A Monorail train screeched to a stop between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai in the evening amid heavy rain on Tuesday.

According to officials' statements, the fire brigade and other agencies are undertaking a rescue operation with the help of cranes.

The monorail stopped at 6:15 pm after which passengers called the helpline 1916, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The train, which uses an elevated track, was stuck for up to an hour, they said.

Mumbai Monorail said that the train had a "minor power supply issue" in a release.

Passengers are dealing with suffocation due to AC being off, according to reports.

The officials said that Mumbai Brigade sent three snorkel vehicles to the area to rescue the passengers after cutting through the window glass.

The brigade reached the spot and started rescue operations using the three snorkel vehicles

Mumbai has faced a heavy downpour of rain for the past two days.