Modi Independence Day Speech: Made In India Chips To Debut This Year; Won't Tolerate 'Nuclear Blackmail'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on Aug. 15, marking India's 79th Independence Day, and said made-in-India chips will come to market by the end of this year.

PM stated India's semiconductor mission is growing quickly and further added that India is taking big initiatives on nuclear energy.

In his twelfth consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi invoked the unity and patriotism of 140 crore Indians and said, "This is a festival of pride, of 140 crore promises. Today is a celebration of our collective achievements."

As part of the celebrations, Modi highlighted key achievements like Operations Sindoor and said, "We gave complete independence to our Army to avenge the death of those who were killed in Pahalagam terror attack and they achieved what was not achieved in decades"

He further added that the government has set a new normal where those who aide terrorists will not be considered any different, "these too are enemies of humankind", he said.

PM also said, India will "no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail" from Pakistan and the armed forces will have full independence in matters of national security and terrorism.

"From the sea's shore to mountain tips, from deserts to densely populated parts of the nation — all are praising their motherland today. Every Indian is coloured in the tricolour today"

This year's Independence Day celebrations are themed around "Naya Bharat" or "New India"

On OP Sindoor PM further said, "blood and water will not flow together", stating that Sindhu river will be used for India's farmers and people. "Only Indians are rightful owners of Sindhu river's water."

Dependence is very tricky, one must stay vigilant to become independent and stay "atmanirbhar", said PM.

Made in India demonstrated strong performance in Operation Sindoor, had India not been "atmanirbhar", the swift response of OP Sindoor would have not been seamless Modi further added.

21st century is technology driven, history is evident that those nations who embraced technology have developed rapidly, Modi said. He further added that "India promised to bring clean energy capacity to 50% by 2030 but India has already achieved that target five years ahead of timeline in 2025," PM said.

Modi implored India's youth to engage in R&D in space science, technology and medicine and said India made its own Covid vaccine when the world struggled to fight against global pandemic.