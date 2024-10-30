Maroon 5 To Make 'Memories' With Debut India Show In December

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is gearing up to perform in India for the first time, with a debut show scheduled for Dec. 3 in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Led by Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band, which includes members Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, rose to fame with their debut album, Songs About Jane (2002), featuring hits like This Love and more.

The American band has captivated global audiences with their chart-topping hits like Memories, Sugar, Animal, This Is Love, Girls Like You. Their most recent album Jordi was released in June 2021. Recently, the Memories song featured in a montage at the end of the Venom: The Last Dance movie.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Wednesday the news of the band's India debut show.