Maroon 5 To Make 'Memories' With Debut India Show In December
The American band has captivated global audiences with their chart-topping hits like Memories, Sugar, Animal, This Is Love, Girls Like You.
American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is gearing up to perform in India for the first time, with a debut show scheduled for Dec. 3 in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Led by Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band, which includes members Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, rose to fame with their debut album, Songs About Jane (2002), featuring hits like This Love and more.
The American band has captivated global audiences with their chart-topping hits like Memories, Sugar, Animal, This Is Love, Girls Like You. Their most recent album Jordi was released in June 2021. Recently, the Memories song featured in a montage at the end of the Venom: The Last Dance movie.
Online ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Wednesday the news of the band's India debut show.
It's HAPPENING! ð Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR ð¬ to India ð®ð³ for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together. â¨— BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) October 30, 2024
Tickets go live on November 6th at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Kotak Credit Card customers. ð³
Swipe right for more information! ð pic.twitter.com/WVk7JOfJMK
Exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Kotak Credit Card customers will begin on Nov. 6 at noon on BookMyShow. General sale of tickets will go live starting Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. on the platform.
Indian music fans are in for an electrifying experience as global superstars head to India in late 2024 and early 2025. Dua Lipa headlines the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on Nov. 30, while Bandland in Bengaluru on Nov. 23–24 showcases Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme.
Fan favourite Coldplay follows in January, with Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, and Glass Animals set for Lollapalooza India in March.