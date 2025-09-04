Maharashtra Government Shifts Eid-e-Milad Holiday In Mumbai To Sept. 8, Check Details

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday rescheduled the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Suburban districts. Earlier set for Friday, Sept. 5, the holiday will now be observed on Monday, Sept. 8. The revised date for the public holiday was announced in an official notice by the Department of General Administration.

The date was revised due to the overlapping of two major festivals: Eid-e-Milad on Sept. 5 and the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi or Anant Chaturdashi on Sept. 6. Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which started on Aug. 27.

On the final day, the idols of lord Ganesh are immersed in water bodies. Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai is known for its grandeur and spectacular processions.

On the revised date, the authorities said that back-to-back celebrations would strain civic services and police resources. As a result, this decision was taken to ensure better crowd and traffic management during the festive weekend.

On Aug. 21, representatives from various Muslim organisations met to discuss the Eid-e-Milad schedule. During the meeting, community leaders agreed to hold the procession on Sept. 8 instead of Sept. 5, according to a report by Mid-Day.