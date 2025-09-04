Maharashtra Government Shifts Eid-e-Milad Holiday In Mumbai To Sept. 8, Check Details
The holiday was rescheduled due to the overlapping of two major festivals, Eid-e-Milad and the Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday rescheduled the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Suburban districts. Earlier set for Friday, Sept. 5, the holiday will now be observed on Monday, Sept. 8. The revised date for the public holiday was announced in an official notice by the Department of General Administration.
The date was revised due to the overlapping of two major festivals: Eid-e-Milad on Sept. 5 and the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi or Anant Chaturdashi on Sept. 6. Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which started on Aug. 27.
On the final day, the idols of lord Ganesh are immersed in water bodies. Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai is known for its grandeur and spectacular processions.
On the revised date, the authorities said that back-to-back celebrations would strain civic services and police resources. As a result, this decision was taken to ensure better crowd and traffic management during the festive weekend.
On Aug. 21, representatives from various Muslim organisations met to discuss the Eid-e-Milad schedule. During the meeting, community leaders agreed to hold the procession on Sept. 8 instead of Sept. 5, according to a report by Mid-Day.
Subsequently, the state government announced that the Eid-e-Milad will now be observed in Mumbai and nearby areas on Sept. 8.
The government has revised the date for the public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
To clarify, the revised holiday applies only to Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. All other districts in Maharashtra will observe Eid-e-Milad on Sept. 5, in line with the original schedule being followed by other states.
The government's order highlighted that the change was made "in the spirit of brotherhood" to ensure smooth celebrations of both Hindu and Muslim festivals.
The notification, issued by the Governor of Maharashtra, was signed by Dilip Deshpande, Deputy Secretary, Government of Maharashtra. It was sent to all administrative departments and district authorities for immediate compliance.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has arranged 70 natural immersion spots and about 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai for the immersion of lord Ganesh idols on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.