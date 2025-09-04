Eid-E-Milad: Bank Holiday In Mumbai On Friday Or Monday? RBI Clarifies

Maharashtra government on Thursday shifted the public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and the suburban district to Sept. 8. The holiday was originally declared for Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

After this announcement, the Reserve Bank of India has also shifted the holiday. This means that the money market and banking operations will be shut on Monday, according to a notification by the central bank of India.

The shift was in order to avoid an overlap with Anant Chaturdashi on Sept. 6, when Ganesh idol immersion processions take place. This move will ensure smooth festival management and avoid logistical challenges for both communities.

The change, however, only applies to Mumbai and its suburbs, according to the circular. In all the other districts of Maharashtra as well as across the country, Sept. 5 will remain a public holiday for Eid-e-Milad.

As per the notification the government, officers in Mumbai will continue to operate as per usual on Friday. Globally, Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations will begin on Sept. 4 evening and conclude on Sept. 5.

The decision was taken after the Muslim community decided to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on Sept. 8 to ensure harmony as Anant Chaturdashi falls on Sept. 6, when Ganesh idols will be immersed after public processions, officials told PTI.