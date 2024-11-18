Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Are Banks In State Open Or Closed On Nov. 20?
Maharashtra is gearing up for state Assembly elections, which will take place in a single phase for all 288 constituencies across the state on Wednesday, November 20.
The Maharashtra government has announced a state-wide public holiday on November 20 so that voters can exercise their franchise.
"The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares a public holiday on account of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election of 2024 in all assembly constituencies on Wednesday, November 20, 2024," the government's notification read.
Bank Holiday In Maharashtra On November 20
Banks will remain open in all parts of the country except for Maharashtra. The state government has declared November 20 as a public holiday for employees in government and semi-government offices, corporations, banks, boards and other organisations. Thus banks across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 for in-person banking services.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website also states that banks in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20. However, account holders can avail online banking services and cash withdrawals via ATMs.
Earlier on November 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all employees working with establishments, businesses and other workplaces in the BMC limits would be granted paid leave on November 20. This would be applicable for both the government and private sector employees
The paid leave is aimed at encouraging people to go out and vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said any violation of this directive would attract action against employers, and not the employees.
“Employees will not face any action in the form of salary deduction and action will be taken against employers instead as per the Election Commission rules,” the BMC order said.
Results will be declared on November 23.