Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Are Banks In State Open Or Closed On Nov. 20?

Maharashtra is gearing up for state Assembly elections, which will take place in a single phase for all 288 constituencies across the state on Wednesday, November 20.

The Maharashtra government has announced a state-wide public holiday on November 20 so that voters can exercise their franchise.

"The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares a public holiday on account of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election of 2024 in all assembly constituencies on Wednesday, November 20, 2024," the government's notification read.