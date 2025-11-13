Loud Sound Caused By Bus Tyre Burst Sparks Panic Among Mahipalpur Locals In Delhi After Red Fort Blast

Panic gripped residents of Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi on Thursday after a bus tyre burst in the area. The incident caused a minor scare as it came in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 9.19 am informing them about a blast-like loud sound near Radisson in Mahipalpur, following which they sent three fire tenders to the spot. Extensive checking was carried out, but officers found nothing suspicious.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi police said, "A call of blast near Radisson, Mahipalpur, was received and staff was rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted and it was informed that while the caller was on way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. On the spot, no incident site was found. During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going toward Dhaula Kuan had burst and so the sound had come."

"The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about," added the Delhi Police.