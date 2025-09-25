IndiGo To Operate Direct Flights Between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé From Oct 26

Business NewsNationalIndiGo To Operate Direct Flights Between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé From Oct 26
Thiruvananthapuram will become the fourth Indian city with direct flights to Malé.

25 Sep 2025, 12:23 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Every day, IndiGo will operate one flight from Thiruvananthapuram to&nbsp;Malé and vice versa from Oct 26. (Photo source: Vijay Sartape /NDTV Profit)</p></div>
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., popularly known as IndiGo, will launch direct flight service from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Malé, Maldives from Oct 26. Thiruvananthapuram has become the fourth Indian city to be directly connected to Malé.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi are already connected to Malé.

IndiGo will operate daily services on this route, the airline said in a statement. Flight from Thiruvananthapuram will depart everyday at 12 p.m. and arrive at Malé at 1:15 p.m.

Conversely, flight from Malé will depart at 2:05 p.m. and touch down at Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 p.m.

The direct flight service between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé are part of IndiGo's strategy to expand into tourist destinations in the South Asian region.

Maldives is a popular tourist destination among Indians. This new flight service will cater to the increasing demand for seamless travel between India and Maldives.

InterGlobe Aviation will use its ATR aircraft for the flight service between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé, an aircraft is known for reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Last week, InterGlobe Aviation said that it will become the first airline to provide flight services between Greece and India, CEO Pieter Elbers said. The aviation company will begin six weekly direct flights to Greece.

The airline will restart services to Almaty and Tashkent with new non-stop services from Mumbai. Tbilisi will also be connected directly to India's finance capital with non-stop flight service, according to the statement

IndiGo will also foray into India and Cambodia markets as it plans to launch direct flights to Siem Reap, the statement said.

In the domestic market, IndiGo will likely add four more destinations to its network, increasing it to 95 destinations from 91. It's also set to become the first airline to provide flight services from Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport in Jewar. The aviation company will do substantial investment for capacity expansion at these airports, the company said.

