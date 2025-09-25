IndiGo To Operate Direct Flights Between Thiruvananthapuram and Malé From Oct 26

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., popularly known as IndiGo, will launch direct flight service from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Malé, Maldives from Oct 26. Thiruvananthapuram has become the fourth Indian city to be directly connected to Malé.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi are already connected to Malé.

IndiGo will operate daily services on this route, the airline said in a statement. Flight from Thiruvananthapuram will depart everyday at 12 p.m. and arrive at Malé at 1:15 p.m.

Conversely, flight from Malé will depart at 2:05 p.m. and touch down at Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 p.m.