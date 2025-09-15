IndiGo Will Begin Six Weekly Direct Flights To Athens By Early January 2026

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is set to become the first Indian airline to provide flight services between Greece and India, CEO Pieter Elbers said. The aviation company will begin six weekly direct flights to Greece.

InterGlobe Aviation has chosen Athens as the inaugural location to start the service. The company will look to connect to more points in Greece, strengthening the connectivity between the two countries.

That said, IndiGo has been operating flights between New Delhi and Athens with a layover at Istanbul, he said.

India's first Airbus A321XLR will be used to achieve the historic milestone, Elbers said in the statement released by the company.

The direct flight service between India and Greece is strategic step for IndiGo for international expansion. It aligns perfectly with India's growing economy and tourism industry. This route will likely increase demand from both business and leisure travellers alike, Elbers said.

IndiGo has already launched non-stop flights to connect Mumbai with Amsterdam and Manchester in July 2025. The company is now aiming to expand the service to Lond and Copenhagen as it inducts B787 aircraft, the company said in the statement.

InterGlobe Aviation is also focusing on expanding its service across Asia with the introduction of new destinations with the help of its strong regional and international network, the company said in a statement.

The airline will restart services to Almaty and Tashkent with new non-stop services from Mumbai. Tbilisi will also be connected directly to India's finance capital with non-stop flight service, according to the statement

IndiGo will also foray into India and Cambodia markets as it plans to launch direct flights to Siem Reap, the statement said.