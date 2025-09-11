IndiGo Resumes Kathmandu Flights Amid Nepal Unrest; Adds Special Relief Services

The resumption comes two days after all IndiGo services were suspended to Kathmandu amid this week's political upheaval.

The Union government arranged additional flights on Wednesday and Thursday to Nepal after the opening of airport operations in the capital city. It advised the airlines to keep the fares within reasonable levels to help home-bound passengers return.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu," Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a post on X.

The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z, erupted after the Nepali government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X. The unrest turned violent on Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds nationwide. In Kathmandu alone, 18 protesters—many students in school and college uniforms—lost their lives, and over 300 others were left injured, as per media reports.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned on Tuesday after his private residence was set on fire. He alleged that the protests by the youth against the social media ban were infiltrated by vested interests that resulted in the loss of lives of citizens.