IndiGo Issues Flight Advisory After Tech Glitch Plunges Delhi Airport Into Chaos

IndiGo Airlines have issued a flight advisory after a technical glitch plunged Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport into chaos on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. More than 100 flights were affected on Friday morning.

The glitch occurred because of the Aeronautical Mobile Satellite Service outage (AMSS) at the Airports Authority of India. AMSS is used for communication between pilots and Air Traffic Control stations.

IndiGo posted on X, saying: "We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans, and we fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones."

"While the authorities work to restore full system functionality, our priority is to support you with timely updates and assistance across all airport touchpoints. Our teams remain available and are doing their utmost to ensure your journey remains as smooth as possible," the statement continued.