Sweltering Summer: India's Power Consumption Up Nearly 10% In April

The rising mercury is showing on India's power consumption reading. India's power consumption grew nearly 10% year-on-year to 70.66 billion units in the first half of April this year.

The power ministry has projected a peak power demand of 260 Gigawatt during the summer season (April to June) in view of longer heat wave duration. The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 243 Gigawatt in September 2023.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country during summer this year. However, the silver lining is that a normal monsoon is expected too.

The increase in electricity consumption also translates to improvement in economic activities and consumption patterns, according to the power ministry data.