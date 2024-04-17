Sweltering Summer: India's Power Consumption Up Nearly 10% In April
Power Ministry has projected a peak power demand of 260 Gigawatt during the summer season in view of longer heat wave duration.
The rising mercury is showing on India's power consumption reading. India's power consumption grew nearly 10% year-on-year to 70.66 billion units in the first half of April this year.
The power ministry has projected a peak power demand of 260 Gigawatt during the summer season (April to June) in view of longer heat wave duration. The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 243 Gigawatt in September 2023.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country during summer this year. However, the silver lining is that a normal monsoon is expected too.
The increase in electricity consumption also translates to improvement in economic activities and consumption patterns, according to the power ministry data.
Power consumption in the country rose to 70.66 BU during April 1-15 this year from 64.24 MU in the year-ago period, according to the data.
The peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day rose to about 218 Gigawatt in the first half of April compared to 206 Gigawatt in the same period a year ago.
The highest supply in a day during the entire month of April last year was about 216 Giggawatt.
Sector watchers said that the power demand will increase in the coming days as rains in different parts of the country have reduced the need for cooling appliances like air conditioners, desert coolers etc. used during this time of the year.
However, they said that power consumption growth in double digits shows improvement in economic activities and change in consumption patterns.
They are of the view that the consumers in India are also increasing their energy consumption on various appliances and gadgets as is being done in the developed world.
Besides, they pointed out that the increase in electricity in the transport sector like electric buses, cars, rickshaws and railways has also changed the consumption pattern and increased per capita use.
(With text inputs from PTI)