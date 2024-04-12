IMD Director General Hints At Signs Of A Normal Monsoon

As India experiences a hot summer with heatwaves, cool showers may not be far off. There were predictions of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, which could spell good news for the Indian monsoon later this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive chat.

To be sure, the weather body will release its monsoon forecast later this month in mid-April.

Skymet—a private weather forecasting service—expects this year's southwest monsoon, which lasts from June to September, to be categorised as 'normal'.

NDTV Profit also learnt that states are being updated of heatwave predictions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday, with officials of the IMD, Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Mohapatra said that thunderstorm activity seen in central India should help temperatures to come down in the days to come, barring coastal areas along the eastern coast of southern India.