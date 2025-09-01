India, Russia Stand 'Shoulder To Shoulder' Amid Challenges: PM Modi At SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a bilateral meeting on Monday, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or the SCO Summit.

Following the summit proceedings, the two leaders travelled together to the venue of their meeting, a gesture Prime Minister Modi later highlighted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) as a sign of their insightful conversations.

The central focus was the strengthening of energy ties between India and Russia, a significant point of discussion given the current geo-political scenario. In a statement addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi welcomed all recent peace efforts.