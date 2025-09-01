India, Russia Stand 'Shoulder To Shoulder' Amid Challenges: PM Modi At SCO Summit
PM Modi said India and Russia's close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a bilateral meeting on Monday, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or the SCO Summit.
Following the summit proceedings, the two leaders travelled together to the venue of their meeting, a gesture Prime Minister Modi later highlighted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) as a sign of their insightful conversations.
The central focus was the strengthening of energy ties between India and Russia, a significant point of discussion given the current geo-political scenario. In a statement addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi welcomed all recent peace efforts.
Privileged Partnership
Beyond the formal agenda, the meeting showed the depth of the "special and privileged partnership" that has long defined India-Russia relations. PM Modi noted that the two nations have "always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations."
"India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability and prosperity. We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," he said.
PM Modi welcomed all the recent efforts for peace and noted hope that all parties will move forward constructively. "A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," he added.
Invitation To Summit In India
He also extended a warm invitation to President Putin for their 23rd summit in India in December, reflecting the ongoing high-level engagement and the eagerness of 140 crore Indians to welcome the Russian leader.
"I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis. 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year" he said.