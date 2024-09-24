India's Population Growth On Downward Trajectory, South's Share To Dip: SBI Research

The population of India, which is seen by the United Nations as the highest in the world, is likely to have risen to 138-142 crore by 2024, according to a report released by SBI Research on Tuesday.

Despite the climb in absolute numbers, the country's population growth rate is on a "downward trajectory", the research arm of the State Bank of India said.

"Our research reveals the average annual exponential growth to be on downward trajectory and expected to decline from 2.20% in 1971 to ~1.00% in 2024, putting the national population somewhere in the range of 138-142 crore in 2024," it stated.

The country's population stood at 121.1 crore in 2011, when the last census was conducted. At the time, the average annual exponential growth rate stood at 1.63.

The decline in the growth rate, as projected by SBI Research, indicates that the population will accelerate at a comparatively lower pace over the next decade.

Notably, the study has been released ahead of the upcoming census. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sept. 17 that the census exercise, which was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, will be "resumed very soon".