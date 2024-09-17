Government To Conduct National Census Soon, Says Amit Shah

The Indian government will conduct national census soon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Shah, however did not disclose the timeline as to when exactly the survey will be conducted.

The decennial survey, originally scheduled for 2021, faced postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as technical and logistical challenges. The last national survey was conducted in 2011.

Shah made this statement during a press conference marking the 100-day milestone of the NDA government's third tenure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accompanied him.

India has conducted its national census every decade since 1881. The upcoming census will be digital, enabling citizens to provide household data.

Regarding the caste census, Shah said that the details will be made public when the census is announced.

(With inputs from PTI.)