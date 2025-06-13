India And Canada Reach Deal To Share Intelligence On Terrorism, Crime

The governments of Canada and India are set to establish a new structure to share information about cross-border crimes, their latest step toward rebuilding ties nearly two years after Canadian officials accused India of orchestrating the murder of a Sikh activist near Vancouver.

The new information-sharing arrangement, which includes law enforcement agencies from both countries, will allow them to swap intelligence on transnational crime and syndicates, terrorism and extremist activities, according to officials who asked not to be identified because the discussions are still private. For Canada, this also includes an emphasis on investigating extra-judicial killings.

The officials said the details of the accord are still being worked on, and it’s not yet known if the agreement will be publicly announced at the Group of Seven summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney are scheduled to meet.