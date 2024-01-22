How To Donate To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Online? Check Details And Step-By-Step Guide Here

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place.

Devotees can now donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's official website.