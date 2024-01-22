How To Donate To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Online? Check Details And Step-By-Step Guide Here
Contributors should also be aware of the fake websites and links that claim to be related to the temple trust.
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.
Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place.
Devotees can now donate money to the Ram Mandir through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's official website.
How To Make Donations To Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
Visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust -- www.srjbtkshetra.org
Click on the 'click to contribute option'
Fill in the personal details, donation amount, PAN number and address etc after logging in with your mobile number.
You will be redirected to the SBIePay payment gateway where you can complete the transaction using various methods such as UPI, NEFT, Internet banking etc.
The temple trust has also shared official bank details for contributions.
State Bank of India
A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
A/C No: 39161495808
IFSC Code: SBIN0002510
Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi
Bank of Baroda
UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account Number: 05820100021211
IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY
Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
Punjab National Bank
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account number: 3865000100139999
IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500
BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP
Non India Passport holders can donate as well
Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Account number: 42162875158
IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691
SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104
BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001
Donations made through Bharat Bill Payment System toward the Ayodhya Ram Temple doubled every two hours on Sunday, a person in the know told NDTV Profit.
The Bharat Bill Payment System is India’s homegrown bills and donations payment network where users can use various payment modes, including the unified payment interface to make payments.
