Ayodhya Ram Temple Donations Doubling Every Two Hours On BBPS

Donations made through Bharat Bill Payment System toward the Ayodhya Ram Temple have doubled every two hours on Sunday, according to a person in the know.

This comes ahead of the temple’s ‘Pran Pratishthan’ ceremony for the new Ram Lalla idol, slated on Monday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was added on BBPS in the last 24 hours, the person quoted above said. The number of donations, made via UPI, as well as the amount are doubling every couple of hours, allowing devotees to connect with the inauguration digitally, despite not being physically present, this person said.

The Bharat Bill Payment System is India’s homegrown bills and donations payment network where users can use various payment modes, including the unified payment interface to make payments.

The donations toward temples and other devotional trusts can be made through BBPS, if the receiver is added by banks, payment firms and other related institutions. Leading payments apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm, have integrated the trust into BBPS.