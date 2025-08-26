Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Five Pandals That You Simply Can't Miss Visiting In Mumbai
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is one of the most popular Ganesh idols in Mumbai.
Mumbai's favourite Ganesh Chaturthi festival is finally here. The festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha will be celebrated from Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday to Anant Chaturdashi on Sept. 6.
Mumbai is home to one of the most popular Ganesha idols, attracting lakhs of devotees who visit to offer prayers. But, navigating through which pandal to visit and which pandal to attend can be a challenging task, hence we have got you covered.
Here are the top five pandals especially in south and central Mumbai that you simply cannot miss:
Lalbaugcha Raja
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is one of the most popular Ganesh idols in Mumbai. The pandal attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with great devotion.
This year, too, a large crowd is expected to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.
Read details on how to reach the pandal here.
Mumbai: 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha being unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati
The GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati at Kings Circle is the city’s richest Ganesh idol. The Ganapati graces the town for just five days.
According to PTI reports, the idol this year is adorned with 69 kg of gold ornaments and 336 kg of silver, making it Mumbai's richest Ganpati. To ensure complete safety, the mandal has also secured a record Rs 474.5-crore insurance cover, one of the highest ever for a religious event.
Ganesh Gali
The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is also known as the Mumbaicha Raja is another iconic Ganapati idol located close to the equally famous Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug.
Khetwadi Cha Ganraj
Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is another Ganpati Pandal located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, Grant Road that you simply cannot miss. The pandal has been renowned for installing some of the tallest Ganesh idols in the city since 1984.
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is also known as Chinchpokli Cha Raja is one of Mumbai's oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals. Tracing its legacy back to 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is situated at Parel's Dattaram Lad Marg.