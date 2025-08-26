Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Darshan Dates, Timings, How To Reach And Live Streaming Details
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: This year too, a large crowd is expected to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. The pandal will be open from Aug. 27 onward for the next 10 days.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja on Sunday. Mumbai's Lalbaug Market is home to one of the most popular Ganesha idols, attracting lakhs of devotees who visit to offer prayers.
Every year, devotees get their first 'darshan' of Lalbaugcha Raja two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with great devotion.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: First Look Unveiled
The Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal offered the first darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
You can get a glimpse of Lord Ganesha and participate in the virtual darshan by visiting the official YouTube page of Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal.
Devotees can get a darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja here:
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Date And Time For Devotees Visit
"This year, the Ganesh Festival will be celebrated from Ganesh Chaturthi, Wednesday, Aug. 27 to Anant Chaturdashi, Sept. 6," the organisation’s official website stated.
The darshan will remain open round-the-clock till Visarjan day on Sept. 6. For Lalbaugcha Raja, there are two lines: the 'Navsachi line' and the 'Mukh Darshanachi line'.
The 'Navsachi line' is for devotees to go on stage, touch the deity’s feet, and receive his blessings. The 'Mukh Darshanachi' line is for devotees to see the idol from a distance.
The 'Navsachi line' draws a larger crowd, with devotees often waiting for 5-6 hours to seek blessings from the lord.
Typically, the ‘charan sparsh’ darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja starts on the first day of celebrations around 6 a.m. It is expected that the committee will follow a similar schedule this year.
Devotees can also watch the virtual streaming of the puja celebrations on the mandal's YouTube channel.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: How To Reach Lalbaug
To reach Lalbaugcha Raja, trains are one of the most convenient options. From Western Railway, get down at Lower Parel station and walk to the pandal. From Central Railway, get off at Curry Road station.
Taxis may be hard to find near the pandal due to heavy crowds. If travelling by road for Mukha Darshan, commuters are advised to use the route via Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground (Garam Khada) and T.B. Kadam Marg.
Devotees should also note that the organising committee does not charge any money for visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja.
More details about the puja and other information are available on the mandal's official website.