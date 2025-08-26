Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Darshan Dates, Timings, How To Reach And Live Streaming Details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja on Sunday. Mumbai's Lalbaug Market is home to one of the most popular Ganesha idols, attracting lakhs of devotees who visit to offer prayers.

Every year, devotees get their first 'darshan' of Lalbaugcha Raja two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with great devotion.

This year too, a large crowd is expected to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. The pandal will be open from Aug. 27 onward for the next 10 days.