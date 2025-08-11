First 'Made In India' Chip To Be Rolled Out Soon, Semiconductor Mission On Swift Pace: PM Modi
India's Semiconductor Mission: In his address, PM Modi shared, "India is moving to assume the role of global leadership in the domain of Artificial Intelligence."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is all set to get its first-ever Made-in-India chip soon. "The semiconductor mission is picking up pace, and the country is set to roll out its first Made in India chip soon," Modi said.
PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro network, the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi and also laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project.
PM Modi highlighted how, Bengaluru's youth and its technological prowess were the major reasons behind the success of Operation Sindoor which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.
"Can you guess who was behind the success of Operation Sindoor?" he asked his audience at the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City. "It is our technology. This technological prowess was showcased to the world, and in this, the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka have played a major role. For this, I congratulate you all."
"Bengaluru is the symbol of New India and its young people were the ones who provided cutting-edge technology to the Indian Armed Forces, enabling them to bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3 project.
He said Bengaluru is now counted among the great global cities. "We must compete globally and lead on the world stage. For this, our cities must be efficient and ensure speed," he added.