First 'Made In India' Chip To Be Rolled Out Soon, Semiconductor Mission On Swift Pace: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted how, Bengaluru's youth and its technological prowess were the major reasons behind the success of Operation Sindoor which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

"Can you guess who was behind the success of Operation Sindoor?" he asked his audience at the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City. "It is our technology. This technological prowess was showcased to the world, and in this, the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka have played a major role. For this, I congratulate you all."

"Bengaluru is the symbol of New India and its young people were the ones who provided cutting-edge technology to the Indian Armed Forces, enabling them to bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3 project.

He said Bengaluru is now counted among the great global cities. "We must compete globally and lead on the world stage. For this, our cities must be efficient and ensure speed," he added.