Explained: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens — How To Apply, Pre-Existing Conditions And More

In a bid to increase the safety net for India’s senior citizens, the Union Cabinet has approved an extension to its flagship health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat, to include all individuals above the age of 70 years irrespective of income.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the government said that the extended scheme would benefit approximately six crore senior citizens. They will be able to access a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

A launch date for the new policy is yet to be announced, but other details have been made available. Here’s what you need to know: