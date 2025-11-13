DNA Test Links Medical Professional Umar N Nabi To Red Fort Blast

A DNA test linked Umar N Nabi to the deadly blast near the Red Fort area, which claimed lives and left several injured, India Today reported. Investigator suspected the medical professional before, but they could not confirm because Umar's body was blown apart in the blast.

Investigators suspected Umar after interrogating eight people arrested for their alleged links to the interstate 'white-collar' Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module centred in Faridabad and conversations with their family, friends and neighbours, the India Today report said. The terror module spans across Haryana, Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh.

Umar intended to carry out a major explosion around the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Dec 6, India Today reported earlier, citing sources. He is a doctor based out of Pulwama district in Kashmir.

On Monday, the deadly blast rattled the congested and populous area adjacent to the historic Red Fort. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation as 12 people died and around 20 injured.