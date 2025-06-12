Delhi Reels Under Intense Heatwave: IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperature Hits 45°C

The IMD, in its latest advisory, warned that severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist across Delhi and parts of northern India until June 14. Speaking to All India Radio, IMD Senior Scientist Naresh Kumar said that the intense heat in Delhi and other parts of north India will continue for another two days, with some relief likely thereafter.

According to IMD data, maximum temperatures have consistently remained in the 43°C to 45°C range over the past 24 hours. These are 3-4°C above normal, while minimum temperatures are also higher than average, recorded between 26°C and 31°C.

Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with a chance of very light to light rain or thunderstorms, particularly towards the evening and night on June 12, as per the IMD forecast. Lightning and strong winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph may also occur, accompanied by dust-raising winds. Humidity levels are likely to hover around 67% during the day and drop to about 40% in the evening.