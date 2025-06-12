Delhi Reels Under Intense Heatwave: IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperature Hits 45°C
Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert. Daytime temperatures on Thursday, June 12, ranged from 40.9°C to 45°C across different weather stations in the city, according to a report by NDTV.
The heat index, which combines humidity and temperature to reflect the actual feel, soared to a staggering 51.9°C, according to the report.
The IMD, in its latest advisory, warned that severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist across Delhi and parts of northern India until June 14. Speaking to All India Radio, IMD Senior Scientist Naresh Kumar said that the intense heat in Delhi and other parts of north India will continue for another two days, with some relief likely thereafter.
According to IMD data, maximum temperatures have consistently remained in the 43°C to 45°C range over the past 24 hours. These are 3-4°C above normal, while minimum temperatures are also higher than average, recorded between 26°C and 31°C.
Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with a chance of very light to light rain or thunderstorms, particularly towards the evening and night on June 12, as per the IMD forecast. Lightning and strong winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph may also occur, accompanied by dust-raising winds. Humidity levels are likely to hover around 67% during the day and drop to about 40% in the evening.
The forecast for June 13 states that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 43°C and the minimum around 29°C. Humidity levels are set to remain high, touching 70% in the morning and easing slightly to 45% by evening. The day is likely to remain partly cloudy, with possibilities of very light to light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph.
Considering such harsh weather conditions, residents are urged to exercise caution. The weather agency has advised people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, remain well-hydrated and keep track of official updates from the IMD to stay informed.