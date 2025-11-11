Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Captures Movement Of Car Before It Exploded; Watch Video
Red Fort Blast News: The blast took place around 7 p.m. on Monday in a moving Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal outside the Red Fort Metro Station.
CCTV footage of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has emerged, showing the vehicle’s movement moments before the blast that killed nine people and left at least 20 injured. According to Delhi Police, all angles are being probed, including suicide bombing.
"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
CCTV footage showing the car’s journey before the blast took place on Monday evening has gone viral.
According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the blast took place around 7 p.m. after the moving Hyundai i20 slowed down at Subhash Marg traffic signal.
Car’s Final Movement Before Blast
Multiple video clips caught on CCTV cameras showed the vehicle’s movement near the Red Fort area. In a video clip, the car is seen moving from the Daryaganj market area before reaching the parking lot near Sunehri Masjid. CCTV footage has also been found showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area.
Investigators are now tracing the route toward Daryaganj and examining footage from around 100 CCTVs to trace the route taken by the car.
Delhi 10/11 blast | Investigation ongoing at the site of blast near Red Fort after car blast shook the nation's capital @VishnuNDTV#DelhiBlast #RedFort pic.twitter.com/hDgFnpXNxS— NDTV (@ndtv) November 11, 2025
A source told NDTV that the vehicle — with the number plate HR 26CE7674 — was parked in the parking lot near the fort for over three hours, entering at 3:19 p.m. and leaving around 6:30 p.m.
VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV visuals of the suspect and the car involved in the blast near Red Fort Metro Station, Chandni Chowk.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025
The blast, which occurred yesterday around 7 PM, claimed at least 9 lives and injured several others.#DelhiBlast #ChandniChowk #SecurityUpdate
Later, cameras captured the car driving along Chhata Rail Chowk, where it made a U-turn and proceeded toward Lower Subhash Marg.
"CCTV footage shows the car was approaching a signal and had slowed down when the explosion occurred," an official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Car Owner Traced
Following the blast, the police were able to detain the car’s owner, Mohd. Salman, late in the evening. It was then discovered that Salman had sold the car about one-and-a-half years ago to a man named Devendra in Okhla. The vehicle was later sold to someone in Ambala and then again to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, news agency PTI reported.