Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Captures Movement Of Car Before It Exploded; Watch Video

CCTV footage of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has emerged, showing the vehicle’s movement moments before the blast that killed nine people and left at least 20 injured. According to Delhi Police, all angles are being probed, including suicide bombing.

"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

CCTV footage showing the car’s journey before the blast took place on Monday evening has gone viral.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the blast took place around 7 p.m. after the moving Hyundai i20 slowed down at Subhash Marg traffic signal.