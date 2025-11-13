Delhi Blast Probe Widens As Government Orders Deeper Checks Into Al Falah University — Details Inside

Government on Thursday has ordered The Enforcement Directorate to probe into funding of Al Falah University, reported NDTV quoting sources.

The government has asked for a forensic audit of the accounts of Al Falah university. In addition, Economic Offences Wing has also been asked to look into functioning of Al Falah university.

It was at this institution that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched to carry out the 10/11 Delhi blast. The car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi left at least 12 people dead and several others injured.

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad has come under the scanner after three doctors linked to the varsity were arrested. Investigators have discovered their links to the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Kashmiri doctors Muzammil Shakeel and Umar Mohammed, and Lucknow resident Shaheen Shahid are reported to be involved in terror activities.

The controversy erupted after law enforcement agencies recovered a massive cache of nearly 2,900 kg explosives and weapons, including an assault rifle, from two rented properties near the university campus in Dhauj village.

Haryana police on Tuesday raided the Al-Falah University.

Investigations into the Delhi blast have widened to uncover a suspected "white-collar terror module" with multi-state links to banned militant organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The police have also found incriminating materials from the room of terror suspect Dr Muzammil Shakeel, reported NDTV. This includes diaries of two doctors linked to the blast, containing code words and encrypted message, besides electronic devices belonging to them.