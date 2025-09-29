'Deeply Impressed': Gujarat Governor Lauds Adani Foundation's Contribution To Education
Speaking to the children, Governor Devvrat said he was deeply impressed by the Foundation’s efforts to provide opportunities to bright students from underprivileged backgrounds.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday visited the Adani Vidya Mandir in Ahmedabad, where he interacted with students and lauded the Adani Foundation’s contribution to education. Speaking to children, Governor Devvrat said he was deeply impressed by the Foundation’s efforts to provide opportunities to bright students from underprivileged backgrounds.
"After coming here, I got to know the contribution the Adani Foundation is making to the field of education," he remarked. He stressed that India is full of talented youth with immense potential, but many are unable to progress due to lack of opportunities.
"They end up getting lost in the global crowd. However, the Adani Foundation has selected all of you who have the potential to advance in life. I congratulate the Foundation for ensuring that money and resources do not become a problem for you," he added.
The Governor congratulated Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and team for their initiative. "I am really happy to know that we have such talented students in our country. With opportunities like this, you can grow and achieve great success," he said.
Encouraging students to have confidence in themselves, the Governor advised them never to develop an inferiority complex. "Don’t think that being born in an ordinary family without luxury makes you any less. When God sends a child into this world, he gives them the strength to live a happy life. If you work honestly and with dedication, all kinds of doors will open," he said.
He drew inspiration from the life of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, recalling his humble beginnings as the son of a fisherman. Kalam, he said, studied in a government school with no modern facilities and often struggled to pay his fees, yet went on to become India’s Missile Man and later its President.
The Governor also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of a leader who rose from a modest background to become one of the most respected global leaders. Similarly, he highlighted Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s journey, praising his determination and hard work. "He is your biggest inspiration," Devvrat told the students.
