'Deeply Impressed': Gujarat Governor Lauds Adani Foundation's Contribution To Education

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday visited the Adani Vidya Mandir in Ahmedabad, where he interacted with students and lauded the Adani Foundation’s contribution to education. Speaking to children, Governor Devvrat said he was deeply impressed by the Foundation’s efforts to provide opportunities to bright students from underprivileged backgrounds.

"After coming here, I got to know the contribution the Adani Foundation is making to the field of education," he remarked. He stressed that India is full of talented youth with immense potential, but many are unable to progress due to lack of opportunities.

"They end up getting lost in the global crowd. However, the Adani Foundation has selected all of you who have the potential to advance in life. I congratulate the Foundation for ensuring that money and resources do not become a problem for you," he added.

The Governor congratulated Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and team for their initiative. "I am really happy to know that we have such talented students in our country. With opportunities like this, you can grow and achieve great success," he said.