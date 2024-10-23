DA Hike For Central Government Employees Not To Result In Merger Into Basic Pay

The hike in dearness allowance announced for central government employees last week will not result into the merger of DA into their basic pay, as per an office memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure.

The memorandum, dated Oct. 21, 2024, said that the 3% hike in DA announced by the Centre has raised the key allowance to 53% from 50% at present.

The DA will "continue to be a distinct element of remuneration" and will not be treated as pay within the ambit of the basic wage, it stated.

The clarification puts to rest the speculation of a revision in basic pay on account of the increase in DA. The merger of DA into the basic pay would have consequently led to a revision in various other allowances, including the house rent allowance.