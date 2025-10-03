Cyclone Shakti Coming Soon? IMD Confirms Formation Of 1st Cyclonic Storm Of 2025 Over Arabian Sea

Cyclone Shakthi: A deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is moving west-northwest at a speed of 12 kmph, according to the latest update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As of 8.30 a.m. IST on October 3, the system was centred about 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 270 km west of Porbandar.

The depression is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 3 hours. It may then shift nearly westward initially, and later west-southwest, strengthening further into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

Once the deep depression intensifies into a Cyclonic Storm, is will be called as “Cyclone Shakhti (pronounced as Shakti)”