Cyclone Senyar: IMD Confirms Formation Of Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The depression over the Strait of Malacca, which intensified into a deep depression on Tuesday night, has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Senyar', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In a post on X at 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, the weather agency said the weather system moved west at about 10 kmph during the past six hours.

Cyclone Senyar lay centered over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 98.0°E, about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 260 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands) as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm for next 24 hours and then weaken gradually," the IMD said.

Cyclone Senyar is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Indonesia coast around forenoon of November 26. Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards initially then recurve eastwards during subsequent 48 hours.