Cyclone Montha Intensifies: 10 Key Developments As Storm Nears Landfall

Cyclone Montha continues to intensify over the Bay of Bengal, prompting widespread alerts and emergency measures across coastal regions. As of noon Oct 28, the storm has shown significant movement and is expected to make landfall later tonight. Here are the top 10 developments.

The cyclone has moved at a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and it is currently centered 120 km from Machilipatnam, 200 km from Kakinada, and 290 km from Visakhapatnam.

Further the cyclone is likely to make landfall on Tuesday night between Kakinada and Machilipatnam as a severe cyclonic storm. In the same light heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts.

Authorities warn that the cyclone’s intensity is expected to increase as it nears the coast. Wind speeds during landfall are projected to reach between 90 and 110 kmph, posing a serious threat to infrastructure and safety.

In response, the public has been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing out until conditions stabilise.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed officials from the East Coast Railway and South Central Railway zones to remain on high alert and initiate immediate restoration efforts. The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 54 trains on October 28 and 29 due to Cyclone Montha.

Visakhapatnam Airport suspended all 32 flights on Tuesday due to worsening weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Kakinada coast has been battered by high waves and strong winds, covering the Uppada Beach Road and cutting off access to nearby areas.

Evacuation efforts are in full swing, with over 9,700 people, mostly fisherfolk, relocated from 67 villages across 12 coastal mandals in Kakinada.

Heavy rain lashed eight districts in southern Odisha on Tuesday morning as Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department

Officials made announcements and asked people to vacate their houses in Andhra Pradesh's Kothapatnam village, as a precautionary measure for Cyclone Montha. NDRF teams have been deployed in 25 hamlets in Uppada.