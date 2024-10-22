Cyclone Dana: Live Tracker, Landfall Date, Odisha Government Advisory & All You Need To Know

Cyclone Dana: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal, crossing North Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar island on Thursday, October 24

In its latest press release, IMD stated that yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression on October 22. The depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal. The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal continued moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 3 hours.