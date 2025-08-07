China Endorses India's Pushback On Trump Tariffs Ahead Of Modi Visit
China on Thursday backed India's pushback against the unilateral tariff of 50% imposed by the Trump administration. A levy of 25% has been imposed by the US as part of a 'reciprocal' tariff policy, and another 25% to penalise India for importing Russian oil.
Chinese Embassy spokeswoman Yu Zing shared an editorial from The Hindu newspaper through a post on X. The editorial said, "India's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are."
The article attributed to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement on Monday, which criticised the US and the European Union for “targeting” India for its ties with Russia.
"Monday’s statement indicates New Delhi’s growing frustration with the US’ increasingly offensive positions against India, including on immigration, trade negotiations, Operation Sindoor and Pakistan, and India’s BRICS membership," The Hindu editorial said.
China's endorsement of such an editorial comes amid souring ties between India and its largest trade partner, the US.
Besides the tariffs, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for 'mediating' peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict in May. New Delhi has said the decision to agree on a ceasefire came after Islamabad's request and without outside involvement.
The president has also threatened BRICS countries with punitive actions for adopting economic policies that vary from the American-led system.
On Wednesday, the government announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China later this month to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, marking his first visit since 2019.
There is a possibility that Modi will hold an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the conference in Tianjin between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
The US and China have been locked in a trade and geopolitical rivalry that has intensified since Trump's return to the White House this year.