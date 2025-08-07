China Endorses India's Pushback On Trump Tariffs Ahead Of Modi Visit

China on Thursday backed India's pushback against the unilateral tariff of 50% imposed by the Trump administration. A levy of 25% has been imposed by the US as part of a 'reciprocal' tariff policy, and another 25% to penalise India for importing Russian oil.

Chinese Embassy spokeswoman Yu Zing shared an editorial from The Hindu newspaper through a post on X. The editorial said, "India's sovereignty is non-negotiable, and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are."

The article attributed to the Ministry of External Affairs' statement on Monday, which criticised the US and the European Union for “targeting” India for its ties with Russia.

"Monday’s statement indicates New Delhi’s growing frustration with the US’ increasingly offensive positions against India, including on immigration, trade negotiations, Operation Sindoor and Pakistan, and India’s BRICS membership," The Hindu editorial said.