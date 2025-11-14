Chapra Election Results 2025: JSP's Jai Prakash Vs RJD's Shatrughan Yadav — Who Is Winning?
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11
Chapra is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
In 2025 election, Jai Prakash of Jan Suraaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Shatrughan Yadav among others are battling for the office of MLA in Chapra.
The Saran Lok Sabha constituency, known as Chapra until 2008, comprises six assembly segments, including the Chapra seat. Chapra holds a peculiar record: since 1967, it has consistently elected either a Rajput or a Yadav candidate, regardless of party affiliation. Following delimitation, the Vaishya community has emerged as a significant demographic, accounting for roughly 12% of the population., India Today reported.