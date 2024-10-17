Bomb Threats To Airlines: Security Protocol That Pilots Need To Follow — Explained

When a bomb threat is issued to an airline, the captain of the concerned flight is subsequently alerted. As per the protocol in place, the captain has to declare an emergency, the aviation industry insiders said.

Once the emergency is declared, the flight is diverted to the nearest military or civil airfield where it can land safely. During this period, the aircraft should avoid flying over areas that are densely populated, they added.

A discrete search should also be launched onboard to look for any suspicious item, which could resemble an explosive device, the sources said. Before landing, the captain is required to check with the air traffic control about the parking location.

To avoid undue panic, passengers onboard should not be told the exact reason for the emergency landing, and are to be only informed that the flight has been diverted due to operational reasons, they noted.

Once landed, the passengers and crew members should be disembarked with their hand baggage except in cases where the emergency slide is used, the persons in the know further said.

The off-boarded passengers are subsequently moved to a secure room at the aerodrome. This is followed by the airline getting thoroughly searched for the suspicious item, the sources added.

Notably, the Mumbai Police has taken into remand a minor who has been accused of sending threats to airlines that were scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Oct. 14. Separately, the Delhi Police has also registered six FIRs in connection to the hoax bomb threats received by various airlines this week.