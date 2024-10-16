Airlines Likely To Face Financial Impact Amid Hoax Bomb Threats—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Airlines expect that the diversions and delays caused by a spree of hoax bomb threats, which have affected 12 flights, including international routes, over the past 72 hours, will have a financial impact, according to people familiar with the matter.

The airlines have raised concerns over their ability to manage the ongoing disruptions, with sources noting that a full assessment is yet to be completed, but the effect is likely to be moderate.

"We are hoping for a fast resolution as we are not in a comfortable position to handle diversions due to increased occupancy and footfall during the festive season," airline sources said.

The government is taking steps to address the issue. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, is in talks with law enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible.

One proposal under consideration is adding hoax callers to the “no-fly” list, which would prevent them from flying with Indian carriers in the future, government sources said, adding that all relevant agencies are jointly examining the matter.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the hoax bomb threats and have taken a minor into custody, believed to be responsible for the threats. The messages were traced to Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, and it is suspected the minor posted them online.

During a recent meeting convened by the parliamentary standing committee on transport, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam stated that investigators are working to identify the accused, according to a PTI report.

The hoax incidents have heightened concerns within the airline industry, which is already facing operational challenges during a peak travel season.