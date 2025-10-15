BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Dates, How To Apply, Eligibility And Key Details About 426 Flats
According to an NDTV Marathi report, the homes will range in size from 270 to 528 square feet, with prices expected to fall between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to initiate the application process for allotment of affordable flats through the lottery system this week. The civic body has announced that the process for selling 426 flats under Regulations 15 and 33(20)(b) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 will commence on Oct. 16, 2025. and continue until Nov. 21, 2025.
According to a statement from the BMC’s Public Relations Department, the lottery-based sale is being carried out under the instructions of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The BMC is going to allocate 426 flats to applicants from very low and low-income groups in Mumbai.
Online applications can be submitted via the official BMC housing portal at bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in from 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 onwards. Applicants can complete the form submission by 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, while payment of the application fee and deposits will be accepted until 11.59 p.m. the same day.
ð¹à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤£ à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥- à¥¨à¥¦à¥©à¥ª à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤® à¥§à¥« à¤µ à¥©à¥© (à¥¨à¥¦) (à¤¬) à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤µà¤¯à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¥ªà¥¨à¥¬ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥§à¥¬ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤¤à¥ à¥¨à¥§ à¤¨à¥à¤µà¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¥à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¹à¥.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) October 15, 2025
ð¹à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§â¦ pic.twitter.com/m3lTLp0UhA
BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Final List Announcement
"The final list of eligible applicants will be announced on Nov. 18, 2025, at 5 p.m. and the draw process will be held on Nov. 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. The names of the successful and waiting list applicants selected in this draw will be published on the website at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2025," the civic body said in a press release.
According to an NDTV Marathi report, the homes will range in size from 270 to 528 square feet, with prices expected to fall between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore. BMC anticipates generating over Rs 300 crore in revenue through the sale of these properties, as per reports.
An information booklet detailing the process, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions will be accessible from 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, through the same website. The BMC Commissioner retains the right to make modifications to the flat allotment as deemed necessary. All terms and conditions mentioned in the booklet, including any subsequent amendments, will remain binding, according to the civic official release.
For assistance or further details, applicants may call the housing helpline on 022-22754553 or email bmchomes@mcgm.gov.in. Queries may also be addressed to the Assistant Commissioner (Property), 4th Floor, Extended Building, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters, Mahapalika Marg, Mumbai, during official working hours.