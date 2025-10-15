BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Dates, How To Apply, Eligibility And Key Details About 426 Flats

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to initiate the application process for allotment of affordable flats through the lottery system this week. The civic body has announced that the process for selling 426 flats under Regulations 15 and 33(20)(b) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 will commence on Oct. 16, 2025. and continue until Nov. 21, 2025.

According to a statement from the BMC’s Public Relations Department, the lottery-based sale is being carried out under the instructions of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The BMC is going to allocate 426 flats to applicants from very low and low-income groups in Mumbai.

Online applications can be submitted via the official BMC housing portal at bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in from 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 onwards. Applicants can complete the form submission by 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, while payment of the application fee and deposits will be accepted until 11.59 p.m. the same day.