BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Where Are The 426 Flats Located? Check Area, Price And More

BMC Housing Lottery 2025: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is going to allot 426 flats through a lottery system for families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories in Mumbai. The flats will be allocated as per the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.

However, the comparatively steeper prices of these flats spread across multiple areas in Mumbai, surpassing even Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) rates, have sparked frustration among potential homebuyers, according to a Lokmat Times report.