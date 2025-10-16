BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Where Are The 426 Flats Located? Check Area, Price And More
BMC Housing Lottery 2025: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is going to allot 426 flats through a lottery system for families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories in Mumbai. The flats will be allocated as per the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.
However, the comparatively steeper prices of these flats spread across multiple areas in Mumbai, surpassing even Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) rates, have sparked frustration among potential homebuyers, according to a Lokmat Times report.
BMC Housing Lottery: Location And Price Of Flats
As per the Lokmat Times report, municipal flats under the EWS and LIG schemes are priced between roughly Rs 54 lakh and Rs 1 crore. In the EWS bracket, homes in Jogeshwari come in at about Rs 54.27 lakh, whereas those in Byculla reach close to Rs 1 crore.
For the LIG segment, prices span from around Rs 78.5 lakh to Rs 97.86 lakh. Among all, the costliest units are situated in Kandivali, which can go up to Rs 1 crore. In the Jogeshwari East area, BMC offers the most budget-friendly option at Rs 54 lakh per flat.
BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Location of Flats
As per the report, here’s a breakdown of the number of houses available in different locations, along with their cost for both categories:
LIG Category
Kandivali: 4 houses available at Rs 81,79,217 each.
Kanjurmarg: 27 houses available at Rs 97,86,392 each.
Marol, Andheri (East): 14 houses available at Rs 78,50,910 each.
EWS Category
LBS Marg, Bhandup (West): 240 houses available at Rs 63,50,986 each.
Vadhan, Kandivali (East): 30 houses available at Rs 63,77,162 each.
Dahisar: 4 houses available at Rs 66,40,090 each.
Prestige, Byculla: 42 houses available at Rs 1,01,25,109 each.
Jogeshwari East: 46 houses available at Rs 54,27,404 each.
Piramal Nagar, Goregaon: 19 houses available at Rs 59,15,602 each
BMC Housing Lottery 2025: Application Begins
The process for submitting applications started on Oct. 16. Applications can be submitted through the online portal bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in. However, many applicants raised concerns over technical glitches as the official website failed to open.
Applications can be submitted till 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. The payment of the application fee and deposit will be accepted until 11.59 p.m. the same day.
The list of eligible applicants will be announced on Nov. 18 and the lottery draw will take place on Nov. 20. The civic body is scheduled to declare the housing lottery results on Nov. 21.