Bengaluru Rains: IMD Warns Heavy Rainfall In The City; Red Alert Issued For Many Karnataka Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across most parts of Karnataka until June 17. The weather agency has issued a red alert for many coastal and southern interior districts of Karnataka for the next few days.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, several districts of Karnataka are expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rain between June 12 and June 15.

During this period, Bengaluru is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain. The intense downpour will be a part of the ongoing activated southwest monsoon in the region, which is expected to bring further heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph during the next few days.