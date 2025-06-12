Bengaluru Rains: IMD Warns Heavy Rainfall In The City; Red Alert Issued For Many Karnataka Districts
The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts across Karnataka for heavy to extremely heavy rain between June 12 and June 15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across most parts of Karnataka until June 17. The weather agency has issued a red alert for many coastal and southern interior districts of Karnataka for the next few days.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, several districts of Karnataka are expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rain between June 12 and June 15.
During this period, Bengaluru is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain. The intense downpour will be a part of the ongoing activated southwest monsoon in the region, which is expected to bring further heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph during the next few days.
The coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka will remain on a red alert till June 15, an orange alert on June 15 and a yellow alert in the subsequent two days, the IMD said. It warned residents about extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds during the red alert period.
The IMD issues a red alert when there is a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, which means 204.5 mm or more rainfall in 24 hours.
The north interior Karnataka region will remain on a red alert on June 12, followed by an orange alert till June 16, according to the weather forecaster.
à²®à³à²à²¦à²¿à²¨ 7 à²¦à²¿à²¨à²à²³ #à²®à²³à³ #à²®à³à²¨à³à²¸à³à²à²¨à³ & #à²à²à³à²à²°à²¿à²à³à²à²³à³: (à²®à³à²²: IMD)— Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) June 12, 2025
à²°à²¾à²à³à²¯à²¦ à²à³à²°à²¾à²µà²³à²¿ & à²®à²²à³à²¨à²¾à²¡à³ à²à²¿à²²à³à²²à³à²à²³à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²à²à²¦à²¿à²¨à²¿à²à²¦ à²à³à²¨à³ 15 à²°à²µà²°à³à²à³ à²à³à²°à²¾à²¦ à²à²¾à²³à²¿à²¯à³à²à²¦à²¿à²à³ à²à²¦à³à²°à²¿à²¦à²¿à²à²¦ à²µà³à²¯à²¾à²ªà²à²µà²¾à²à²¿ à²¸à²¾à²§à²¾à²°à²£à²¦à²¿à²à²¦ à²à²¾à²°à²¿ à²®à²³à³ à²¹à²¾à²à³ à² à²²à³à²²à²²à³à²²à²¿ à² à²¤à²¿ à²à²¾à²°à²¿ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³ à² à²¤à³à²¯à²§à²¿à² à²®à²³à³à²¯à²¾à²à³à²µ à²¸à²¾à²§à³à²¯à²¤à³à²¯à²¿à²¦à³, #à²°à³à²¡à³à² à²²à²°à³à²à³ à²¨à³à²¡à²²à²¾à²à²¿à²¦à³, à²à²¨à³à²¨à³à²³à²¿à²¦ à²¦à²¿à²¨à²à²³à²²à³à²²à²¿ pic.twitter.com/R58sJncbBI
Red alert districts in Karnataka Till June 16: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu.
Red alert districts in Karnataka on June 12: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Shivamogga.
The remaining places have been placed on an orange or yellow alert during this period.
Bengaluru Weather Prediction For Next Four Days:
According to the IMD, the Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts will remain on a yellow alert on June 12 and again on June 15.
During this alert, heavy rain with sustained winds up to 50 kmph is expected in the city at isolated places, the IMD said. On June 13 and 14, the weather agency has cautioned about light to moderate rainfall with sustained winds in Bengaluru.