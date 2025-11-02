Bengaluru Kids Win Hearts With Startup Pitch ‘Eco Vala’— Harsh Goenka Says, “Forget Shark Tank”

In India's Silicon Valley— known for its tech startups and entrepreneurial spirit, three young children have captured the internet’s imagination with a startup pitch of their own. A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X (formerly Twitter) shows three kids from Bengaluru presenting their eco-friendly startup idea, ‘Eco Vala’.

“Forget Shark Tank, forget Ideabaaz, this pitch stole my heart,” Goenka wrote, sharing the clip that has since gone viral. In the short video, the children, identified as Sharada, Nachiket, and Samudyata, explain their business model with simplicity.

Their startup, ‘Eco Vala’, offers handmade paper bags crafted without glue or scissors, and runs on a subscription model priced at just Rs 10 per month. “We will drop two paper bags every Sunday to your house if you give the address,” one of the kids says, confidently outlining their delivery plan. “If you want any more or some function is happening, you can give a call,”

When asked about their office location, the children admit with a giggle, “We are not sure about the address very well”