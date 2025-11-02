Business NewsNationalBengaluru Kids Win Hearts With Startup Pitch ‘Eco Vala’— Harsh Goenka Says, “Forget Shark Tank”
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Kids Win Hearts With Startup Pitch ‘Eco Vala’— Harsh Goenka Says, “Forget Shark Tank”

'Eco Vala' offers handmade paper bags crafted without glue or scissors, and runs on a subscription model priced at just Rs 10 per month.

02 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harsh Goenka shared the video on X ( Image Source: Harsh Goenka/X)</p></div>
Harsh Goenka shared the video on X ( Image Source: Harsh Goenka/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In India's Silicon Valley— known for its tech startups and entrepreneurial spirit, three young children have captured the internet’s imagination with a startup pitch of their own. A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X (formerly Twitter) shows three kids from Bengaluru presenting their eco-friendly startup idea, ‘Eco Vala’.

“Forget Shark Tank, forget Ideabaaz, this pitch stole my heart,” Goenka wrote, sharing the clip that has since gone viral. In the short video, the children, identified as Sharada, Nachiket, and Samudyata, explain their business model with simplicity.

Their startup, ‘Eco Vala’, offers handmade paper bags crafted without glue or scissors, and runs on a subscription model priced at just Rs 10 per month. “We will drop two paper bags every Sunday to your house if you give the address,” one of the kids says, confidently outlining their delivery plan. “If you want any more or some function is happening, you can give a call,”

When asked about their office location, the children admit with a giggle, “We are not sure about the address very well”

Harsh Goenka belongs to the fifth generation of a storied Indian business clan and is the chairman of conglomerate RPG Enterprises, as per Forbes. RPG is named after the initials of Goenka's late father, R.P. Goenka, who divided the family empire between Harsh and his younger sibling Sanjiv. Key RPG companies include tire maker Ceat and Goenka's biggest asset is power transmission firm KEC International.

ALSO READ

'Naked Crepe' Aka Dosa For Nearly Rs 1,450 In US Restaurant, Harsh Goenka Shares Menu
Opinion
'Naked Crepe' Aka Dosa For Nearly Rs 1,450 In US Restaurant, Harsh Goenka Shares Menu
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT