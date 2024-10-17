Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Closed On Valmiki Jayanti In These States

Banks will remain closed on Thursday in many parts of India on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kati Bihu. According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks under the regional offices in Bengaluru, Shimla and Guwahati will remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of legendary poet Maharshi Valmiki, also known as Adi Kavi. Maharshi Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. His birth anniversary is marked as a public holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices in many parts of the country.

While bank branches will remain closed on Thursday, online and digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers can manage their accounts and make any online transaction without disruptions.

There are a total of 15 bank holidays in October 2024, with key festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra falling in the month. People are advised to plan their visit to banks accordingly to avoid any last-minute rush.

The RBI classifies holidays in broad categories—holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Further, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. It must be noted that bank holidays for festivals change from state to state and regional offices of the central bank.